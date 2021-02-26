SEBI to deal with causes of NSE glitch

MUMBAI

26 February 2021 03:23 IST

A day after technical glitches halted trading at NSE for around four hours, market regulator SEBI on Thursday affirmed it will take all necessary measures to ensure the underlying causes, including ‘institutional deficiencies,’ are addressed.

“SEBI would take all necessary measures to ensure rectification of the underlying causes including addressing institutional deficiencies,” it said in a statement, elaborating on the steps required to be taken by market infrastructure institutions (MII) like NSE after a technical issue.

Advertising

Advertising