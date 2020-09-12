SEBI shortlists Bharti, Wipro to rejig IT infra

New Delhi

12 September 2020 02:42 IST

Markets regulator SEBI has shortlisted eight companies including Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Tata Communications to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems. The other shortlisted companies are Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, IBM India, NTT India, Orange Business Services India Technology and Sify Technologies.

SEBI said it is looking to refurbish its IT infrastructure network and communication systems. Besides, it is planning to have a centralised control over its network and IP telephony infrastructure.

