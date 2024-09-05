ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI employees hold silent protest amid reports of ‘toxic work culture’

Updated - September 05, 2024 02:56 pm IST

The protest follows a press release by SEBI, alleging the employees are “misguided by external elements to target credibility of SEBI and its leadership”.

Ashokamithran T.

SEBI employees gathered outside the office in Mumbai, on September 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: T. Ashokamitran

About 200 employees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gathered outside the office, within its premises, on Thursday (September 5, 2024) reportedly protesting toxic work culture, among other grievances.

The employees gathered at 11 a.m. and engaged in a ‘silent protest’ for more than an hour. The demands of the employees and the outcomes of the protest thereof remained unknown.

The issue assumes significance as the SEBI Employees Service Regulations prohibit employees from holding demonstrations that are “prejudicial to the interests of the board sovereignty.”

