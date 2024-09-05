GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI employees hold silent protest amid reports of ‘toxic work culture’

The protest follows a press release by SEBI, alleging the employees are “misguided by external elements to target credibility of SEBI and its leadership”.

Updated - September 05, 2024 02:56 pm IST

Ashokamithran T.
SEBI employees gathered outside the office in Mumbai, on September 5, 2024

SEBI employees gathered outside the office in Mumbai, on September 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: T. Ashokamitran

About 200 employees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gathered outside the office, within its premises, on Thursday (September 5, 2024) reportedly protesting toxic work culture, among other grievances.

The employees gathered at 11 a.m. and engaged in a ‘silent protest’ for more than an hour. The demands of the employees and the outcomes of the protest thereof remained unknown.

The protest follows a press release yesterday by SEBI, alleging the employees are “misguided by external elements to target credibility of SEBI and its leadership”.

The issue assumes significance as the SEBI Employees Service Regulations prohibit employees from holding demonstrations that are “prejudicial to the interests of the board sovereignty.”

Published - September 05, 2024 02:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.