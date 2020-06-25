Industry

Sebi eases pricing framework for preferential issues

Breathing easy: In April, the regulator had relaxed some requirements relating to rights issues and IPOs | Photo Credit: REUTERS
PTI New Delhi 25 June 2020 17:36 IST
Updated: 25 June 2020 17:38 IST

Currently, any preferential share issuer has to consider the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday decided to ease pricing framework for preferential allotment with a view to easing fundraising for companies.

It has decided to allow companies to consider two-week average price for pricing preferential share issue, Sebi said in a statement after the board meeting.

Currently, any preferential share issuer has to consider the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks.

Advertising
Advertising

The specified securities allotted on preferential basis using this pricing formula will be locked-in for a period of three years.

The option in pricing will be available for the preferential issues made between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

In addition, the regulator has also streamlined settlement regulations to make procedures faster and more effective. Besides, it has decided to amend insider trading norms.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Business Industry
economy, business and finance
Read more...