Industry

SEBI allows firms 45 days more to file Q4 results

SEBI on Thursday gave 45 days more for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results as the regulator eased compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after the regulator received representations from listed entities, industry associations and market participants requesting extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations due to the COVID second wave and restrictions imposed by various State governments.

With respect to quarterly financial results, companies have been given 45 days till June 30 to file their March quarter results, SEBI said in a circular.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 10:38:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sebi-allows-firms-45-days-more-to-file-q4-results/article34443791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY