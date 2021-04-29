SEBI allows firms 45 days more to file Q4 results

Regulator eases norms on second wave

SEBI on Thursday gave 45 days more for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results as the regulator eased compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after the regulator received representations from listed entities, industry associations and market participants requesting extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations due to the COVID second wave and restrictions imposed by various State governments.

With respect to quarterly financial results, companies have been given 45 days till June 30 to file their March quarter results, SEBI said in a circular.