SCL net rises 34% on higher sales volume

29 April 2021 04:27 IST

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. posted 34% growth in standalone net profit to ₹83 crore on improved sales volume, for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations grew 35% to ₹405 crore.

The company also reported an exceptional item of ₹2.23 crore associated with voluntary separation, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net profit grew more than sixfold from ₹50 crore to ₹307 crore, while revenue jumped to ₹6,440 crore from ₹4,341 crore due to growth in the automotive component, automotive vehicle & parts and financial services segments.

