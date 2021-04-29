Industry

SCL net rises 34% on higher sales volume

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. posted 34% growth in standalone net profit to ₹83 crore on improved sales volume, for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations grew 35% to ₹405 crore.

The company also reported an exceptional item of ₹2.23 crore associated with voluntary separation, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net profit grew more than sixfold from ₹50 crore to ₹307 crore, while revenue jumped to ₹6,440 crore from ₹4,341 crore due to growth in the automotive component, automotive vehicle & parts and financial services segments.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 5:21:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/scl-net-rises-34-on-higher-sales-volume/article34433344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY