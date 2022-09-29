Schneider Electric breaks ground on ₹300 crore plant in Hyderabad

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain (C) talks to Telangana’s minister of IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao (L) attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a Schneider Electric smart factory in Hyderabad on September 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation Schneider Electric on September 29 broke ground on its ₹300 crore smart factory in Telangana.

To come up on over 18 acres in GMR Industrial Park, it will be the company’s second plant in Telangana and 31st in the country. Hyderabad also hosts the existing facility. The new factory will be implemented in three phases entailing a total investment of ₹900 crore.

When completed, it will be the largest and smartest factory of Schneider Electric and employ 3,000 people, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said at the groundbreaking ceremony organised in the city, in which Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain and senior leadership of the company participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also highlighted the growing interest among French companies to explore investment opportunities in the State. Besides Schneider Electric, French multinational corporations with significant operations in Hyderabad include Capgemini and Safran.

Opening of a French consulate office in Hyderabad is also on the cards, Mr. Rao said. He urged the company to engage with institutions from the perspective of skilling future employees on smart manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lenain said the factory will be a demonstration of how state-of-the-art technology can support sustainable manufacturing and job creation. It is also emblematic of Telangana’s economic dynamism and attractiveness for French businesses.

“We follow India for India and India for globe strategy, manufacturing in India for local consumption and global exports to over 30 countries,” said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO and MD of Schneider Electric India. Schneider is present in India for almost 60 years and has 35,000 employees, he added.

Later, in a media interaction Mr. Chaudhry and Javed Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International Region of Schneider, said ECB, switches and a host of patented technology products will be manufactured at the new factory. The India operations are at the core of Schneider’s growth and its share in the euro 29 billion Group’s activity would be 9-10%.

The existing smart factory, which was recently recognised as an Advanced Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum, is an 1,80,000 sq ft facility on 10 acres and provides employment to around 2,000 people, Mr. Ahmad said.

Schneider facilities in the country cater to domestic as well as international markets with 90% of the products sold in the country made in India. In a release, the company said the 75% export volume capacity of the new facility will strengthen its position as a reliable export hub for global customers.