IndustryNEW DELHI 28 January 2022 05:54 IST
Comments
SC restrains Punjab from taking coercive steps against GVK Power
Updated: 28 January 2022 02:12 IST
The company has challenged termination of power purchase agreement
The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained Punjab authorities from taking any coercive steps against GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib), which has challenged a decision of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to terminate the power purchase agreement with the company. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana restrained the authorities for two weeks, by which time GVK can seek alternative legal remedy in the State High Court or the tribunal concerned.
