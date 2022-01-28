Industry

SC restrains Punjab from taking coercive steps against GVK Power

The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained Punjab authorities from taking any coercive steps against GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib), which has challenged a decision of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to terminate the power purchase agreement with the company. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana restrained the authorities for two weeks, by which time GVK can seek alternative legal remedy in the State High Court or the tribunal concerned.


