SC rejects Centre’s plea challenging refund of ₹104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre’s plea challenging TDSAT’s order directing refund of around ₹104 crore to Reliance Communication.
A bench of justices R.F.Nariman and S. Ravindra Bhat said, “We don’t find any merits in the appeal”.
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had on December 21, 2018 directed the Centre to return around ₹104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of ₹908 crore against spectrum charges of ₹774 crore.
The Department of Telecom has already adjusted ₹30.33 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.