Industry

SC rejects Centre’s plea challenging refund of ₹104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

more-in

The tribunal had on Dec. 31, 2018 directed the Centre to return the amount after encashing bank guarantee of ₹908 crore against spectrum charges of ₹774 crore

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre’s plea challenging TDSAT’s order directing refund of around ₹104 crore to Reliance Communication.

A bench of justices R.F.Nariman and S. Ravindra Bhat said, “We don’t find any merits in the appeal”.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had on December 21, 2018 directed the Centre to return around ₹104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of ₹908 crore against spectrum charges of ₹774 crore.

The Department of Telecom has already adjusted ₹30.33 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Industry
justice and rights
telecommunication service
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 11:41:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sc-rejects-centres-plea-challenging-refund-of-104-crore-ordered-by-tdsat-to-rcom/article30501379.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY