SC refuses to accept Vodafone’s proposal to pay ₹2,500 crore by today

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept telecom firm Vodafone’s proposal to pay ₹2,500 crore by Monday and ₹1,000 crore by Friday against adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and that no coercive action be taken against it.
Also read | Airtel pays ₹10,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra declined to accept the proposal given by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, after he mentioned the matter.
Also read | SC hauls up telcos for not paying AGR dues
Rohatgi said they are willing to pay ₹2,500 crore on Monday and another ₹1,000 crore by Friday but no coercive action be taken against the company.
He said the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone should also not be encashed.
Explained | Vodafone and Airtel’s historic losses
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.