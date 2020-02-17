SC refuses to accept Vodafone’s proposal to pay ₹2,500 crore by today

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept telecom firm Vodafone’s proposal to pay ₹2,500 crore by Monday and ₹1,000 crore by Friday against adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and that no coercive action be taken against it.

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra declined to accept the proposal given by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, after he mentioned the matter.

Rohatgi said they are willing to pay ₹2,500 crore on Monday and another ₹1,000 crore by Friday but no coercive action be taken against the company.

He said the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone should also not be encashed.

