SC dismisses Skoda Volkswagen’s plea to quash FIR for alleged use of cheat device in car

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by German car maker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India challenging an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh by a customer over the alleged use of cheat device in its diesel car.
A Bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubtramanian pronounced the verdict and dismissed the plea by the automobile maker.
On November 4, the top court had reserved the verdict on the plea saying as to why should not the investigation go on in the case.
During the hearing the automobile maker argued that in December 2015 the complaint was made in the National Green Tribunal and in March 2019 a penalty was imposed on it which was stayed by the apex court.
The FIR was also lodged in UP and the company moved the high court seeking its quashing, it said.
The apex court passed the order on the appeal filed by Skoda against the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the FIR and dismissing its plea.
