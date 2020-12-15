Supreme Court compares politics, corporate governance

The apex court said the situation was akin to a Chief Minister opting to consult his party colleagues before a Cabinet meeting. File

15 December 2020 22:21 IST

Mistry claims interference by trustees

The Supreme Court on Tuesday drew a parallel between politics and corporate governance when minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji complained of undue interference from Tata trustees in the running of Tata Sons, giving the board hardly any independence.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said the situation was akin to a Chief Minister opting to consult his party colleagues before a Cabinet meeting. Senior advocate C.A. Sundaram, for Shapoorji Pallonji Group, alleged interference by the stakeholder trustee-directors in the running of Tata Sons.

“Let us take the case of a Chief Minister who before the Cabinet meeting consults some party colleagues on what to do and what not to do. Will you say he has lost his independence?” Justice Bobde asked.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sundaram said politics was different from corporate governance.

“In the commercial world, money is equivalent to power. Money is a kind of power. If in order to preserve money in a company, somebody seeks assistance from someone outside respected by him or a former chairman, does it amount to loss of independence of board,” the Bench asked again.

“Yes, it does. In fact, in politics, majoritarianism accounts for everything. This is not the case under the Companies Act,” Mr. Sundaram responded.

On the issue of interference and pre-consultation with the trustee directors in running the affairs of Tata Sons, the senior lawyer said, the “role of shareholders cannot be to run the affairs of the company. They can only work for the welfare of the company.”

On the reason behind the feud between Cyrus Mistry and Tata Sons, Mr. Sundaram contended that things had come to a head because Mr. Mistry had been set to table a corporate governance document, which proposed to regulate the Tata Trusts’ say in Tata Sons so that the nominee directors did not decide everything for the group’s companies.