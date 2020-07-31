SBI’s Q1 profit surges 81% to ₹ 4,189 crore

The country’s largest bank SBI on Friday posted an 81 % spike in standalone net profit at ₹ 4,189.34 crore for the first quarter of current fiscal as bad loans declined.
The lender had reported a net profit of ₹ 2,312.02 crore in the April-June quarter of 2019-20.
State Bank of India’s (SBI) standalone total income increased to ₹ 74,457.86 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 as against ₹ 70,653.23 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the financial results posted by the bank on stock exchanges.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 5.44 % at June-end, over 7.53 % at June-end last year.
Similarly, net NPAs also declined to 1.8 % in June 2020 against 3.07 % a year ago.
On a consolidated basis, SBI’s net profit rose by 62 % to ₹ 4,776.50 crore as against ₹ 2,950.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
At the same time, total income increased ₹ 87.984.33 crore as compared to ₹ 83,274.04 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.
