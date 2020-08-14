SBI’s Kisan card clients can revise limit via YONO

The State Bank of India (SBI) had introduced Kisan Credit Card (KCC) review option for YONO Krishi, the recently-unveiled platform that caters to farmers’ needs.
With this, farmers would no longer need to visit the branch to apply for a revision in their KCC limit.
“KCC review option on YONO Krishi will help farmers apply for the same in just four clicks from the comfort of their homes without any paperwork,” SBI said. This facility is expected to benefit over 75 lakh farmers.
Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, said, “We believe that they (farmers) will now be experiencing hassle-free application process for their KCC limit revision.”
Separately, HDFC Bank unveiled ‘Shaurya KGC Card,’ a loan product for the armed forces personnel.
Targeted at 45 lakh Indian armed and paramilitary forces, this product comes with unique features and eligibility criteria specially crafted for people posted far away from their homes, HDFC Bank said.
Through the card, agriculture loans will be given to the personnel based on their land holdings and requirements. The product comes with a life cover worth ₹10 lakh against ₹2 lakh for other cards.
“With this, we have an equally good product for armed forces brethren as we have for farmers,” said Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath