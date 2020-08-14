SBI’s Kisan card clients can revise limit via YONO

HDFC Bank offers loan card for forces

The State Bank of India (SBI) had introduced Kisan Credit Card (KCC) review option for YONO Krishi, the recently-unveiled platform that caters to farmers’ needs.

With this, farmers would no longer need to visit the branch to apply for a revision in their KCC limit.

“KCC review option on YONO Krishi will help farmers apply for the same in just four clicks from the comfort of their homes without any paperwork,” SBI said. This facility is expected to benefit over 75 lakh farmers.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, said, “We believe that they (farmers) will now be experiencing hassle-free application process for their KCC limit revision.”

Separately, HDFC Bank unveiled ‘Shaurya KGC Card,’ a loan product for the armed forces personnel.

Targeted at 45 lakh Indian armed and paramilitary forces, this product comes with unique features and eligibility criteria specially crafted for people posted far away from their homes, HDFC Bank said.

Through the card, agriculture loans will be given to the personnel based on their land holdings and requirements. The product comes with a life cover worth ₹10 lakh against ₹2 lakh for other cards.

“With this, we have an equally good product for armed forces brethren as we have for farmers,” said Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank.