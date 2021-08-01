SBI waives home loan processing fee till Aug 31

HYDERABAD

01 August 2021 05:17 IST

It will encourage home buyers to take decision with ease, it says

The SBI will not levy processing fee on home loans, under a limited period offer, till August 31.

Customers seeking home loans stood to gain 0.40% processing fee, the country’s largest lender said, announcing launch of Monsoon Dhamaka Offer. Managing Director C.S. Setty said the waiver, for prospective home loan customers, will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take decision with ease.

The SBI home loan interest rates start at 6.70%. The bank offers a 5 basis points concession on home loans applied through YONO App. It offers a 5 bps concession, in the interest rate, to women borrowers.

Advertising

Advertising

The SBI said it remains at the forefront of reviving consumer sentiments by bringing out various offers from time to time.