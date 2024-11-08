ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Q2 net profit jumps 23% to ₹19,782 cr

Updated - November 08, 2024 03:21 pm IST - Mumbai

The consolidated net profit for the corresponding period last year stood at ₹16,099 crore.

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

SBI on Friday (November 8, 2024) reported a 23% on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹19,782 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

On a standalone basis, the country's largest lender reported a net profit of ₹18,331 crore, as against ₹14,330 crore in the year ago period and ₹17,035 crore in the preceding quarter.

The total income of the bank which has seen a leadership transition with C S Setty taking over as the chairman in August rose to ₹1.29 lakh crore, from ₹1.12 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenditure moved up to ₹99,847 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹92,752 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions for bad assets nearly doubled to ₹3,631 crore from ₹1,814 crore, and the gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 2.13% as on September 30, as against 2.21% in June.

