GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises marginally at ₹17,035 crore; gross NPAs decline to 2.21%

During the quarter, State Bank of India earned an interest income of ₹1,11,526 crore compared to ₹95,975 crore in the year-ago period.

Published - August 03, 2024 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
SBI posted a net profit of ₹16,884 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24. File

SBI posted a net profit of ₹16,884 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

State Bank of India (SBI) on August 3 reported an almost flat standalone net profit at ₹17,035 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The country's biggest lender had posted a net profit of ₹16,884 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

“The bank’s total income increased to ₹1,22,688 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,08,039 crore a year ago,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of ₹1,11,526 crore compared to ₹95,975 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 2.21% in the first quarter from 2.76% at June-end last year.

Similarly, its net NPAs also eased to 0.57% in June 2024 from 0.71 % a year ago. On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit rose marginally to ₹19,325 crore against ₹18,537 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

At the same time, its total income increased to ₹1,52,125 crore compared to ₹1,32,333 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Besides approving the results, the board also cleared proposals for raising funds in Rupee or dollar by issuing Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 bonds and Tier 2 bonds of up to ₹25,000 crore to domestic and/or overseas investors during FY25.

“The fundraising would be subject to the approval of the Central government, wherever required,” the lender said.

Related Topics

banking / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.