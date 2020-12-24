SBI Life picks up nearly 9% in Paisalo Digital for ₹186 crore

24 December 2020 22:24 IST

SBI Life Insurance on Thursday acquired an 8.99% stake in non-deposit taking NBFC Paisalo Digital for ₹186.20 crore.

The open market transaction involved acquisition of 38 lakh shares at ₹489.99 each, the insurer said in a regulatory filing. On the objects of acquisition, SBI Life said it was done “in ordinary course of business”.

Paisalo Digital, which counts among its shareholders LIC (3.53% stake) and FPIs (23.91%), provides loans to individuals, MSMEs and to Joint Liability Group (MFI). It has tie-ups with six banks and operates through 129 branches across the country. In 2019-20, it had reported ₹337.45 crore turnover and net profit of ₹54 crore, while the loan book stood at ₹1,725 crore.

