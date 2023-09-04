SBI introduces UPI interoperability in Digital Rupee

September 04, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The State Bank of India (SBI), the public sector lender said it had implemented Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability in Digital Rupee (₹) also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Also read: Explained: RBI’s digital currency plans

“This cutting-edge feature, accessible through the ‘eRupee by SBI’ application will empower SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions,” SBI said in a statement.

The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI marks a significant leap for the bank, enhancing the acceptance and utilisation of digital currencies in everyday transactions, the bank added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem,” it further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.