SBI introduces UPI interoperability in Digital Rupee

September 04, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India (SBI), the public sector lender said it had implemented Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability in Digital Rupee (₹) also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). 

“This cutting-edge feature, accessible through the ‘eRupee by SBI’ application will empower SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions,” SBI said in a statement.

The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI marks a significant leap for the bank, enhancing the acceptance and utilisation of digital currencies in everyday transactions, the bank added. 

“This integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem,” it further said.

