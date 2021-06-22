Industry

SBI gets board nod to raise ₹14,000 crore

The country’s largest lender SBI said its central board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III- compliant bonds.

The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or U.S. currency.

“The central board of the bank at its meeting held today on June 21, accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III-compliant debt instruments in USD and/or INR during FY22,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Under this, the bank plans to raise fresh additional tier I capital up to an amount of ₹14,000 crore subject to the Government of India concurrence, it added.

The scrip of SBI closed 1.64% higher at ₹419.55 apiece on BSE


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 4:55:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-gets-board-nod-to-raise-14000-crore/article34896869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY