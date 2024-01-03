ADVERTISEMENT

SBI garners $1 billion from overseas to cater to ESG financing market

January 03, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

“The loan book was closed on January 2, 2024,” SBI said. Last year too, the country's largest lender had raised $1 billion syndicated social loan.

PTI

The fund raised by SBI would cater to domestic ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) financing market. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

State Bank of India (SBI) on January 3 said it has raised $1 billion or (about ₹8,300 crore) to cater to the domestic ESG financing market.

“The bank has concluded the issuance of $1 billion ($750 million and green shoe of $250 million) through Syndicated Social Loan,” SBI said in a regulatory filing. “The loan book was closed on January 2, 2024,” it said. Last year too, the country's largest lender had raised $1 billion syndicated social loan.

The fund raised would cater to domestic ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) financing market. The funds were raised through two tenures: a three-year and a five-year loan. These funds were raised at 80 basis points and 100 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SOFR is a benchmark rate for dollar-denominated derivatives and loans, which replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.

During the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, the bank reported an 8% increase in the net profit to ₹14,330 crore.

The net interest income (NII) of the State Bank of India jumped 12.3% to ₹39,500 crore compared to the same period last year.

From an asset quality perspective, its gross non-performing assets ratio was at 2.55% as of September 30, improving from 3.52% in the year-ago period and 2.76% in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US