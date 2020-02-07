SBI cuts lending rate by 5 bps

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Friday, February 7, 2020, reduced its benchmark lending rate — the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenors. The one year MCLR comes down to 7.85% p.a from 7.90% p.a. with effect from 10th February 2020. This is the ninth consecutive cut in MCLR in FY 2019-20.

"In view of surplus liquidity in the system, SBI realigns its interest rate on Retail Term Deposits (less than ₹2 crores) and Bulk Term Deposits (₹2 crore and above) w.e.f. February 10, 2020. The bank slashed Term Deposits rates by 10-50 bps in the Retail segment and 25-50 bps in the Bulk segment," SBI said.

The impact of recent RBI policy measures and reduction in deposit rates will be reflected in the next review of MCLR, the lender further added.