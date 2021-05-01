SBI cuts home loan interest rate to 6.70%

Mumbai

01 May 2021 15:02 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) Saturday said it has reduced home loan interest rate to 6.70%.

The lender said home loan interest rates are now starting from 6.70% for loans up to ₹30 lakh and 6.95% for loans above ₹30 lakh to ₹75 lakh.

The interest rate on home loans above ₹75 lakh is 7.05%, the bank said in a release.

Advertising

Advertising

"The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present home loan interest rate offerings which reduce the EMI (equated monthly instalment) amounts substantially," its managing director (retail and digital banking) C.S. Setty said.

To women borrowers, the bank is offering a special five basis points (bps) concession on home loan interest rates.

Customers also apply for a loan through YONO app and get an additional interest concession of 5 basis points, the release said.

The bank was offering home loans at an interest rate starting from 6.70% till March 31, 2021. From April 1, 2021, it restored the original interest rates starting from 6.95%.

The lender commands over 34% market share in home loans. Its home loan portfolio has crossed the milestone of ₹5 lakh crore.