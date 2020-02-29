SBI Cards allots ₹2,800 cr. in shares to anchor investors 

MUMBAI

29 February 2020 22:08 IST

Govt. of Singapore, HDFC MF among largest allottees

SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised nearly ₹2,800 crore — ₹2,769 crore to be precise — by allotting shares to anchor investors that include marquee names like Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Kuwait Investment Authority, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Fidelity, along with a host of mutual fund entities.

According to a statement by the company, the shares were allotted to a total of 74 anchor investors, including 12 mutual funds, through 48 schemes, at the upper end of the price band at ₹755.

Some of the largest allottees in the anchor allocation were Government of Singapore (5.44%), HDFC Mutual Fund (5.6%), Government Pension Fund Global (5.42%), Birla Mutual Fund (5.42%), Axis Mutual Fund (5.42%), Pioneer Investment Fund (5.06%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (5.06%), Kotak Mutual Fund (4.08%) and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company — Nomura Funds Ireland — India Equity Fund (3.97%) among others.

Advertising

Advertising

IPO on March 2

The initial public offer of the card company will open on March 2. The issue will close for subscription on March 5 and the last day has been reserved for bids from retail and high networth individuals.

The public offering with a size of over ₹10,000 crore would see existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and private equity major Carlyle diluting their stakes in the company.

SBI, which has a stake of 74% in the card company, would be offloading 4% stake by way of the offer, while private equity major Carlyle will be diluting its stake by 10% (it currently holds 26% stake).

SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in the country with a market share of 18% on the back of almost 10 million cards.

Its number of cards has grown three times over the last five years, while the spend has registered a sixfold rise in the period.