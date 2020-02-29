Industry

SBI Cards allots ₹2,800 cr. in shares to anchor investors 

Govt. of Singapore, HDFC MF among largest allottees

SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised nearly ₹2,800 crore — ₹2,769 crore to be precise — by allotting shares to anchor investors that include marquee names like Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Kuwait Investment Authority, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Fidelity, along with a host of mutual fund entities.

According to a statement by the company, the shares were allotted to a total of 74 anchor investors, including 12 mutual funds, through 48 schemes, at the upper end of the price band at ₹755.

Some of the largest allottees in the anchor allocation were Government of Singapore (5.44%), HDFC Mutual Fund (5.6%), Government Pension Fund Global (5.42%), Birla Mutual Fund (5.42%), Axis Mutual Fund (5.42%), Pioneer Investment Fund (5.06%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (5.06%), Kotak Mutual Fund (4.08%) and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company — Nomura Funds Ireland — India Equity Fund (3.97%) among others.

IPO on March 2

The initial public offer of the card company will open on March 2. The issue will close for subscription on March 5 and the last day has been reserved for bids from retail and high networth individuals.

The public offering with a size of over ₹10,000 crore would see existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and private equity major Carlyle diluting their stakes in the company.

SBI, which has a stake of 74% in the card company, would be offloading 4% stake by way of the offer, while private equity major Carlyle will be diluting its stake by 10% (it currently holds 26% stake).

SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in the country with a market share of 18% on the back of almost 10 million cards.

Its number of cards has grown three times over the last five years, while the spend has registered a sixfold rise in the period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 10:49:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-cards-allots-2800-cr-in-shares-to-anchor-investors/article30952548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY