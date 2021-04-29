Industry

SBI board approves plan to raise $2 bn

The country’s largest lender SBI said its central board, at its meeting on Wednesday, has approved raising up to $2 billion (about ₹14,880 crore) through bonds this fiscal.

The executive committee of the central board has approved long-term fund raising in single or multiple tranches up to $2 billion, SBI said in a filing.

The funds are to be raised through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible currency during FY22. SBI shares closed at ₹363.30 apiece on the BSE, rising 2.95% from the previous close.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 4:03:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-board-approves-plan-to-raise-2-bn/article34433331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY