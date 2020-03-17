SBI assessing virus impact on sectors

Mumbai

17 March 2020 21:56 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) is assessing the impact on its loan portfolios in sectors such as aviation and tourism, which were badly impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

“We are studying the impact of coronavirus on sectors such as aviation, hospitality and tourism,” SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said on the sidelines of an event. The Reserve Bank of India has also asked banks and financial institutions to assess the impact on their balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity, etc. due to further spread of the virus.

On Monday, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said the pandemic will push most airlines across the globe to bankruptcy by the end of May.

