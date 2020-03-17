Industry

SBI assessing virus impact on sectors

State Bank of India (SBI) is assessing the impact on its loan portfolios in sectors such as aviation and tourism, which were badly impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

“We are studying the impact of coronavirus on sectors such as aviation, hospitality and tourism,” SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said on the sidelines of an event. The Reserve Bank of India has also asked banks and financial institutions to assess the impact on their balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity, etc. due to further spread of the virus.

On Monday, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said the pandemic will push most airlines across the globe to bankruptcy by the end of May.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 9:58:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-assessing-virus-impact-on-sectors/article31092925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY