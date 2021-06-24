IndustryBENGALURU 24 June 2021 15:02 IST
Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board
Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise this year
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board.
"Al-Rumayyan joining our board is also the beginning of internationalisation of Reliance," Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.
Harvard educated, Mr. Al-Rumayyan (51) will replace Yogendra P Trivedi (92) who has expressed desire to retire, Mr. Ambani said.
Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil exporting firm.
However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demandcrashed last year due to the pandemic.
