Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for 2.32% stake

MUMBAI

18 June 2020 18:16 IST

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed to invest ₹11,367 crore in in Mukesh Ambani led Jio Platforms Limited for 2.32% stake, valuing the company at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore and marking PIF’s largest investment into the Indian economy to-date.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

With the addition of PIF’s investment, Jio Platforms has established partnerships with a marquee set of global financial investors, who will contribute to establishing the Digital Society vision for India.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), is a next-generation technology company focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers.

Commenting on the deal, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL, said, “We at Reliance have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for many decades. From oil economy, this relationship is now moving to strengthen India’s new oil (Data-driven) economy, as is evident from PIF’s investment into Jio Platforms. I have greatly admired the defining role PIF has played in driving the economic transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Jio Platforms and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we take ambitious steps to accelerate India’s digital transformation for enriching and empowering the lives of 1.3 billion Indians.”

Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain.

Jio Platforms’ vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers, so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said, “We are delighted to be investing in an innovative business which is at the forefront of the transformation of the technology sector in India. We believe that the potential of the Indian digital economy is very exciting and that Jio Platforms provides us with an excellent opportunity to gain access to that growth. This investment will also enable us to generate significant long-term commercial returns for the benefit of Saudi Arabia’s economy and our country’s citizens, in line with our mandate to safeguard and grow the national wealth of the Kingdom.”

This investment is in line with PIF’s strategy and mandate of investing in sectors and companies that generate long-term commercial returns to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation as part of Vision 2030 objectives. This investment supports PIF’s mandate of building strong global investment partnerships to further Saudi Arabia’s investment reach and exposure.

RIL shares on BSE closed up 2.53% at ₹1,656.25 before touching its 52-week high of ₹1,665 in a firm Mumbai market on Thursday.