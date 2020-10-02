‘Sanitaryware sector seeing online surge’

Bengaluru

02 October 2020 22:53 IST

Pandemic spurs omnichannel approach

Traditional sanitaryware, faucet, plastic pipe and fittings and tile sectors — cumulatively estimated at about ₹50,000 crore — have been compelled to embrace the omnichannel approach to reach customers because of the pandemic, said Sanjay Kalra, CEO, bath products and tiles, Brilloca Ltd., the makers of Hindware products.

Industry players have seen a sudden spurt in customer enquiries and visits to their websites. Reacting to this, many manufacturers are eager to adopt a combination of offline and online sales model, as it was the need of the hour, he added.

“An omnichannel system will flourish as most brick-and-mortar players in our industry are increasingly looking at online options today,” said Mr. Kalra.

Advertising

Advertising

“Digital will play a key role for us. Many of us are already engaging customers on various social media platforms,” he added.

Responding to a query on the impact of COVID-19 on the sectors, whose growth is directly linked with real estate development, he said, “Currently, individual customers from small cities and towns are driving our sales.”