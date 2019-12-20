Samsung Mobile tops India’s Most Consumer-Focused Brand list

Samsung’s mobile phones has topped the list of most consumer-focused brands in India, according to a report released by brand analytics firm, TRA Research, on Wednesday.

Laptop-maker Dell, Apple’s iPhone and LG (Televisions) have secured second, third and fourth rank respectively in the report.

Of the top 100 most consumer-focused brands, 56 are Indian, led by LIC, Tata Motors and Amul (Milk).

18 brands from Tata Group figured in the list, followed by 11 from Godrej Group.

“It is an indication that Indian brands have arrived and on a brand perspective there is much to celebrate,” N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said while unveiling the Most Consumer-Focused Brands Report 2019.

“So far as Samsung is concerned, consumers are speaking, and Samsung is listening. Focused on consumer-centric innovations, Samsung in the Mobile Phone Category has pushed the technology limits and set impeccable standards thus creating deeper, stronger and resilient consumer bonds,” he said.

Pond’s and Honda, at fifth and sixth ranks respectively, debuted in the top 20 list. LIC has slipped one rank to occupy seventh place followed by Sony Televisions. Tata Motors and Amul took ninth and tenth positions respectively.

The report includes 500 brands representing 7% of 10,000 brands that have excelled by increasing their Buying Propensity or keenness-to-be-bought over two successive years, as measured between October 2017 to March 2019.

"In the new age of brand building, the brands have to shift from being just ‘invested’ to ‘committed’ the brands which make it among the Most Consumer-Focused have crafted meaningful engagements with consumers. Of the 10,000 brands analyzed, only 717 brands increased their propensity to be bought, while the rest saw a falling propensity," Mr. Chandramouli added.

Some of the category leaders in the report include Aviva Life Insurance (32) in private life insurance, DTDC (313) in Indian express services, Fogg (31) in deo/perfume, Kangaroo Kids (31) in pre-school, Otto (61) in Menswear, Oyo Hotels and Homes (197) in hotels and Tanishq (29) in Jewellery.