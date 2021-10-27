Samara Capital, family offices of Havells and Godrej set up healthcare firm Marengo

Investment firm Samara Capital, Havells Family Investment Office, and Godrej Family Investment Office on Wednesday announced setting up of a new healthcare firm Marengo Asia Healthcare, which will operate multispecialty hospital chains in India.

The company, which will be headed by a team led by Dr Raajiv Singhal who has over 25 years of global healthcare experience, is targeting operating 5,500 beds by 2025.

Marengo Asia Healthcare will focus on creating clinical partnerships to bring global expertise and enhance the patient experience, it said in a statement.

“The platform commits to deploy sizeable pool of capital in investing and partnering with hospitals in India. Marengo Asia Healthcare stands committed to bringing in the highest level of ESG standards and making a positive difference in the healthcare sector,” Abhishek Kabra, Managing Director, Samara Capital, said.