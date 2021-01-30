SAIL’s net surges fourfold on higher income

State-owned steel maker SAIL has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,468 crore in the quarter to December, mainly on account of higher income.
The company had a net loss of ₹343.6 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a filing.
During October-December, the total income jumped to ₹19,997.3 crore from ₹16,714.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses stood at ₹16,406.8 crore compared to ₹17,312.6 crore a year ago.
SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal said, “SAIL has shown overall improvement during the current financial year despite all the challenges. The company has geared up to service the rising steel demand in the market as soon as the gradual opening of lockdown started.”
