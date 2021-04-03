SAIL clocks ‘best-ever’ quarterly sales of 4.27 MT

Firm’s crude steel output rises 6%

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) clocked its best-ever quarterly sales at 4.27 million tonnes (MT) during the March quarter of the last fiscal year, up 14% from the year-earlier period.

The domestic steel giant’s crude steel production, too, increased by 6% during the quarter to 4.55 MT.

“(SAIL), the Maharatna PSU, has recorded its best- ever quarterly performance in both production and sales during Q4 FY’21,” the company said. About annual figures, the company said despite the volatility in the market during the year, determined efforts by the company to improve its volumes saw it clock its best-ever annual sales at 14.87 MT, a growth of 4.4% over 14.23 MT during FY20,” it said.

SAIL chief Soma Mondal said, “[a] multi-pronged strategy has helped us top the performances during the month, quarter as well as the year.”