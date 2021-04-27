Russia, Uzbekistan offer Remdesvir to India

A pharmaceutical firm each from Russia and Uzbekistan have conveyed readiness to supply Remdesivir to India, the antiviral drug indicated for COVID-19 treatment and whose demand has soared in recent weeks.

Besides Remdesivir, a few Russian firms have also expressed interest in exporting oxygen- production devices.

Sharing information received through Indian Embassy in Moscow and Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) said Russian firm Pharmasyntez had said it would be able to export 3-4 lakh packs per week of Remdeform (INN Remdesivir) to India.

JV Jurabek Laboratories of Uzbekistan had made an offer to supply Remdessa (Remdesivir), a lyophilisate used for the preparation of an infusion solution, to India.

Pharmexcil also conveyed to its members the commercial offers for oxygen-production devices from different Russian suppliers. These can be airlifted at short notice from Russia to India, its communication said.