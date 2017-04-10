RPower seals LNG projects with Bangladesh

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power on Monday executed project agreements with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for the first phase of the 750 MW LNG power project at Meghnaghat, near Dhaka in Bangladesh, entailing investments of $1 billion, the largest FDI in Bangladesh.

“These agreements include Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Implementation Agreement (IA) for the proposed integrated combined cycle power project,” the company said in a statement, adding the agreements were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina at a business summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Reliance Power also signed an MoU with PetroBangla to set up a 500 mmscfd LNG terminal at Kutubdia Island near Chittagong in Bangladesh. The definitive agreements for setting up the LNG terminal will be executed with PetroBangla shortly. Full LNG terminal capacity will be used by PetroBangla to meet the high demand for power and other industries and replace costly and highly polluting fuels.

Reliance Power will install the equipment procured previously for its 2,250 MW combined cycle power project at Samalkot in Andhra Pradesh, which will be relocated in a phased manner.