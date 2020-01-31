Royal Enfield to stop 500cc single-cylinder bikes

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd., announced the end to production of the 500cc single-cylinder, long-stroke, unit construction engine motorcycles in India.

Royal Enfield Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird 500cc will be available for retail in India till March 31, 2020, while it would continue to be sold outside the country. Service and spares will remain available for current owners across all dealerships in India, a statement said.

Royal Enfield also said it would stop producing special series motorcycles, the Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition. These will be the the last in India to carry the iconic engine and will be made to order in a limited production run.

Each of the motorcycles will carry a hallmark commemorative ‘End of Build’ serial- numbered plaque, making it unique to its owner. These motorcycles will be made available through a limited time online sale on February 10.

“Since 2009, Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles have proudly set the stage for the middle-weight motorcycling segment in India. The Classic 500, in particular, has garnered success for Royal Enfield across various international markets with its sublime retro-chic design and engaging ride experience. As we sign off the last of the Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles, the Classic 500 Tribute Black is an opportunity for aficionadoes to own a piece of Royal Enfield and motorcycling history,” said Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield.

The launch of 650cc twin-cylinder motorcycles was an obvious progression for the company and a natural upgrade option for millions of Royal Enfield owners. The 650 Twin motorcycles have become a natural upgrade option for Royal Enfielders, progressing from 350cc or even for motorcyclists upgrading from 150cc or 200cc, the company said.

While the ‘Last of the 500’, the Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition will go on sale online on February 10, Royal Enfield will continue to introduce motorcycles imbibed with the legacy of resilience, timeless appeal and distinctive build, the statement said.