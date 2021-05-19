Royal Enfield to recall about 2.37 lakh motorcycles

NEW DELHI:

19 May 2021 15:07 IST

The proactive recall action will be applicable to motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia.

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will recall nearly 2.37 lakh motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet and Meteor models due to a defect in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

“Royal Enfield has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across some of the motorcycle models that we manufacture and sell… The company will be calling in close to 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet and Meteor models,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the recall will impact Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. “These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. We estimate that less than 10% of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part,” it added.

“While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period,” the company said.

Royal Enfield added that the defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from their external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned. Consumers can also proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.

“We would like to reiterate that we have very stringent sourcing protocols and that all our motorcycles are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability...We are committed to swiftly implement the recall action, and customers will be proactively contacted through respective local dealerships,” it added.