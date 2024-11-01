ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Enfield October sales up 31% to 1,10,574 units

Published - November 01, 2024 11:32 am IST - MUMBAI

The company exported 8,688 motorcycles during the month

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. Photo: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 1,10,574 motorcycles in October 2024, up 31% over the same period last year. The company exported 8,688 motorcycles during the month as compared to 3,477 during the same period last year.

B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “All our new and existing motorcycles have continued to perform well and we are confident that with our upcoming launches we will be able to sustain this growth momentum.”

“As we soon unfold our next chapter of sustainable mobility, we are excited to shape the future of motorcycling while remaining committed to delivering the essence of pure riding experiences,” he added. 

