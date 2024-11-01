GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Royal Enfield October sales up 31% to 1,10,574 units

The company exported 8,688 motorcycles during the month

Published - November 01, 2024 11:32 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image. Photo: Special Arrangement

Representational file image. Photo: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 1,10,574 motorcycles in October 2024, up 31% over the same period last year. The company exported 8,688 motorcycles during the month as compared to 3,477 during the same period last year.

B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “All our new and existing motorcycles have continued to perform well and we are confident that with our upcoming launches we will be able to sustain this growth momentum.”

“As we soon unfold our next chapter of sustainable mobility, we are excited to shape the future of motorcycling while remaining committed to delivering the essence of pure riding experiences,” he added. 

Published - November 01, 2024 11:32 am IST

Related Topics

accessories (bikes) / automobile

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.