Rooftop solar: ‘India most cost-effective’

A global study has found that India is the most cost-effective country for generating rooftop solar energy at $66 per megawatt-hour, while the cost in China is marginally higher at $68 per megawatt-hour.

Due to the lower cost, rooftop solar photovoltaics (RTSPV) technology, such as roof-mounted solar panels used in homes, and commercial and industrial buildings, is currently the fastest deployable energy generation technology.

This is projected to fulfil up to 49% of the global electricity demand by 2050. According to the study, India has a significant solar rooftop potential of 1.7 petawatt-hour per year.