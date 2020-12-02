Rolls-Royce, Infosys enter partnership for sourcing engineering, R&D services

Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace team will move to Infosys premises

Aerospace and defence technology major Rolls-Royce and tech consulting and digital services firm Infosys entered into a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business.

Under the partnership, Rolls-Royce is expected to transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace and a `small team’ of people currently based at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru to Infosys.

Rolls-Royce India & South Asia president Kishore Jayaraman said, “India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys.’’

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of the company’s Engineering and R&D services. The Centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Rolls-Royce currently has around 1000 people in India, across multiple functions.

“We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys. We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company in addressing civil aerospace industry challenges,’’ said Infosys executive vice-president and global head of manufacturing Jasmeet Singh.