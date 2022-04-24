Roca Bathroom Products posts 53% growth in 2021

The new greenfield unit will cater to the Roca’s products in the North. It will be ready for commercial operations in two years.

Spanish sanitaryware major Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd. (RBPPL) has posted a 53% growth in its sales revenue for the calendar year 2021 at ₹1,750 crore, said a top company executive.

“Last year, we designed and executed a ‘Helicopter’ (vertical) take off, which enabled us to post all-time high revenue. This year, it is going to be ‘Rocket’ launch and our target is to achieve a turnover of ₹2,000 crore, said K.E. Ranganathan, MD.

Asserting that they are sitting on a solid base created during 2021, he said that RBPPL posted 25% growth in the first three months of 2022 and they are bullish about sustaining the same growth pattern for the remaining months.

To a question, he said new launches, higher production, thrust on rural markets and loyalty programmes were the key drivers that enabled them to achieve the 53% growth.

For the calendar year, Roca has set aside a capex of Rs.130 crore. About Rs.80 crore will be invested on regular manufacturing activities and about Rs.50 crore for setting up a new pipes manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

The new greenfield unit will cater to the Roca’s products in the North. It will be ready for commercial operations in two years. Currently, pipes and fittings are sourced locally.

Besides, the company is also scouting for land in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to expand its faucet manufacturing facility. It would entail an investment of another Rs.50 crore.

Ferran Vilaclara, senior MD, Asia Pacific Bathroom Products Division, Executive Board, who is on a two weeks maiden visit to India, said: “We see India as a key market for us as we saw China earlier. This growth potential has further emboldened us to strengthen our position here.”

“Our new investments in India are focused on delivering quality, ensure product affordability and building brand loyalty to deliver long term growth. We intend to continue investing on the expansion and capacity building for Roca in India for the next 5-10 years,” he said.

Mr. Vilaclara said he was confident that Roca India is soon going to be the next big export hub from Asia.