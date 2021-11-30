Industry

‘Rising tariff, moratorium to help telcos in 5G play’

The recent tariff increase and moratorium on government dues will give telcos room to invest an estimated up to ₹1.8 lakh crore for 5G services, according to rating agency Crisil.

The agency said that after having invested about ₹5 lakh crore over the 2017-2021 period to roll out 4G services, they would now need to invest in the 5G roll-out before reaping returns.

“We foresee investments of at least ₹70,000 crore at the 5G spectrum auctions likely next fiscal — if the bidding is prudent.

“But the four-year moratorium on government dues announced by the Cabinet recently could provide annual cash flow relief of [about] ₹32,000 crore over the next four years,” Crisil added. It said an estimated 20% improvement in the average revenue per user per month, rung up by recent tariff hikes and ongoing customer upgrades, could lift the operating profit of the sector by 40% to ₹1 lakh crore in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 10:02:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/rising-tariff-moratorium-to-help-telcos-in-5g-play/article37776784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY