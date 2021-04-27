‘Rise in cases to hit mobile shipments’

Smartphone shipments in India grew 23% year-on-year in the January-March quarter to over 38 million, the highest ever first-quarter shipments. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country is likely to impact recovery of the smartphone market that has seen three successive quarters of record-breaking shipments, as per Counterpoint Research.

The growth in the first quarter of the year was driven by new product launches, promotions and financial schemes, as well as pent-up demand coming from 2020. As per the data shared by Counterpoint, China’s Xiaomi retained the top position during the Q1 with a 26% shipment share, followed by Samsung (20%), vivo (16%), realme (11%) and OPPO (11%).

“Continuing with its stellar run, India’s smartphone market registered a third consecutive quarter of record shipments in Q1 2021. But these numbers should be taken with caution as a second and more virulent wave of COVID-19 is currently on in the country and is likely to impact the coming quarters. The consumer demand will take a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave and subsequent lockdowns,” said senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

Research analyst Shilpi Jain added that the Chinese brands held a 75% share in the March-ended quarter and all the major brands were focusing on new product launches to drive consumer demand. “Brands are also focusing on promotions and financial schemes to increase consumer demand,” she said.

Overall mobile handset market in the country grew 19% YoY in Q1 2021 due to the strong performance of both feature phone and smartphone segments. The feature phone market registered a 14% YoY growth during the quarter driven by strong shipments of JioPhone under its new model and subsequent promotions, it added.