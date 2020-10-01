Industry

RIL’s retail arm gets ₹6,248 cr. from Mubadala

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) has decided to invest ₹6,247.5 crore (AED 3.1 billion) into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).

Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.4% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, RIL said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.29 lakh crore.

This marks the second significant investment by Mubadala in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.2 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

